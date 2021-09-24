Business Happenings - October 2021

Now Open

Hoover residents George and Eileen McCluney have opened their third Beef O’Brady’s franchise at 5279 U.S. 280 in the Brook Highland Plaza shopping center. Their other Beef O’Brady’s restaurants are in Helena and in The Grove shopping center in Hoover. 205-637-6661

Helena-based A&B Professional Services is now open and offers comprehensive services, including carpet cleaning, floor cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning and janitorial services. 205-218-8812

Kamali Creole Kitchen is now open at 611 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 205, in The Marketplace at Lee Branch shopping center. Owned by Ryan Emery and his wife Qiana, Kamali Creole Kitchen started in 2019 out of a food truck and uses original family recipes to bring the taste of New Orleans to Birmingham. 205-778-6557

Classy Contour Day Spa is now open at 5530 U.S. 280, Suite 104, and offers a variety of noninvasive body contouring services, cellulite reduction, skin tightening and body detox. 205-386-0156

Coming Soon

Sonic Drive-In plans to open a restaurant at 20 Meadowview Drive in the former location of Joe’s Crab Shack. 866-657-6642

Relocations and Renovations

Rickey J’s Bakery recently relocated to 4647 U.S. 280 after being in Clay for nearly two decades. The bakery offers a variety of dessert cakes and birthday cakes, along with pastry and cupcake options. 205-874-9007

News and Accomplishments

America’s First Federal Credit Union, #2 Inverness Center Parkway, with partners ABC 33/40, The CW 21 and My 68 WABM, raised $25,000 and collected 19,500 food items (enough to provide about 116,250 meals) during its Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive in July. All efforts benefited the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. 205-995-0001

Avadian Credit Union, which has branches and/or offices at 420 Old U.S. 280, 15660 U.S. 280 and 3439 Colonnade Parkway, has been named as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Alabama" by Business Alabama and the Best Companies Group. This is Avadian’s third consecutive year to receive this designation. 205-967-2993

Personnel Moves

Greystone Golf and Country Club, 4100 Greystone Drive, has hired Cameron Hayes as its new food and beverage director. He oversees all “front of the house” service (bars, beverage carts, restaurants, catering, plaza, and the pool grill). He will be responsible for hiring, training, setting higher standards and ensuring enjoyable and consistent experiences at the club. Cameron comes from Pursell Farms, where he was in the same capacity. His experience also includes Shadow Wood Country Club in Florida as assistant food and beverage director and Sea Island at the Lodge for several years on the food and beverage management team. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management. 205-980-5200

Anniversaries

Outdoor co-op REI is celebrating the second anniversary of its 20,000-square-foot store at 335 Summit Blvd. in The Summit. The retail store carries gear, apparel and footwear for a wide range of outdoor and fitness activities, as well as virtual classes. 205-967-1419

Urgent Care for Children, 500 Cahaba Park Circle, Unit 100, is celebrating its third anniversary. It offers extended and weekend hours for appointments and is open weekdays 2-10 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to treat patients from ages birth to 21. 205-848-2273

Greenvale Pediatrics, 101 Eagle Ridge Drive, recently celebrated its 47th anniversary. The practice was purchased by Children’s of Alabama in July 1996, and the Brook Highland office opened in 1999. Today, it operates three offices that serve patients from newborn to college age. 205-995-1004

Wasabi Juan’s is celebrating the third anniversary of its 280 location at 5037 U.S. 280. Mixing up sushi with burritos and tacos, it also offers snacks and nachos. 205-777-2714

Debbie Skinner’s Interior Creations, 7459 Cahaba Valley Road, is celebrating six years in business. It offers custom woodwork for kitchens, bathrooms, bars and closets. 205-335-2076