Business Happenings

Now Open

Fred Astaire Greystone, 5510 U.S. 280, Suite 210, is now open following a closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and is offering newcomer classes. 205-994-6457

The Nail Bar 280 has opened at 5275 U.S. 280, Suite 111, in the Brook Highland shopping center. 205-995-2111

CallieHill and Nina Rusert have launched Elite Mortgage Partners, a branch of Alabama Home Mortgage Loans, at 2367 Lakeside Drive, Suite A2. 205-407-4104

Luna Sleep Center, 521 Cahaba Park Circle, is now open. The sleep center focuses on promoting better sleep through diagnosis, treatment, education and support in order to inspire healthier sleep and a healthier individual. 205-917-5862

Coming Soon

Starbucks plans to open a new coffee shop near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road this fall. The shop will employ 35-40 people, a company spokesperson said.

News and Accomplishments

Pet Paradise is asking the city of Hoover for permission to put a pet grooming and boarding facility with outdoor runs, play areas, on-site veterinary care and residential quarters for a 24-hour on-site caretaker in the Tattersall Park development at the corner of Tattersall Boulevard and Greystone Way. EBSCO Industries is the current property owner, and the property is zoned for planned commercial use. 877-738-7752

Personnel Moves

DSLD Land Management Co., 1178 Dunnavant Valley Road, welcomes Mark Richenderfer to the company as its chief financial officer. Mark has an undergraduate degree in accounting from Villanova University, an MBA in finance from Drexel University and a master certificate in Six Sigma and Lean from Villanova University. Mark will be responsible for the finance and accounting group while also working with the management team on strategic planning. 205-437-1012

Avadian Credit Union, 15660 U.S. 280, 420 Old U.S. 280 and 3439 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 100, has hired Eric Ham as senior vice president of information technology. Ham has more than 15 years of credit union experience, having recently served as chief information officer for the St. Louis-area Scott Credit Union and prior to that as president of Managed Financial Networks, a credit union service organization. He has more than 20 years of technology experience, with a background in information security and business continuity as well as financial systems, digital systems, and lending and payment systems. He also sits on the regional advisory board for Symitar, a leading provider of technology solutions for credit unions. 888-282-3426

EXIT Royal Realty, 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite 249, are pleased to announce that Joshua Morris and Lynn Gully have joined its location. 205-848-2228Dr. Edwards at Edwards Orthodontics, 1063 Narrows Parkway, is proud to introduce his three new orthodontic assistants: Pam Young, Tiffany Laister and Alexus Martin. 205-981-9800

Anniversaries

Ace Hardware, 300 Carlow Lane, Suite 108, in Mt Laurel, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. 205-980-7221

Express MRI, 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 100, in Lee Branch, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. It offers $399 all inclusive MRIs with no doctor referral required and exam results within 24 hours. 205-736-0764

Abundance Yoga, 5361 U.S. 280, Suite 106A, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary at its location in Bazaar 280 shopping center. It is a yoga studio, a massage studio and a center of community for those looking for a place to call home — a place where all are welcome, regardless of size, body type, physicality, age, gender, orientation, race or ability. 205-540-5842

Diamond Golf Cars, 160 Inverness Plaza, is celebrating its 2-year anniversary. It offers one of the largest golf car selections in Alabama with a wide variety of both new and used vehicles including two-, four- and six-passenger cars, street-legal cars and utility cars. It also offers rentals for businesses and events, including weddings or parties. 205-769-6355