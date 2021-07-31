Business Happenings- August 2021

Now Open

O’Henry’s Coffees recently opened its location in Dunnavant Valley at 300 Carlow Lane, Suite 111. It also took over ownership of the Chelsea Coffee House, 16699 U.S. 280. 205-719-5423

Charter Communication recently opened a new Spectrum store at 5237 U.S. 280 in the Brook Highland Shopping Center. Customers can shop mobile phones and accessories, pick up equipment — including self-install kits — and make payments. 866-406-7063

Dollar Tree recently opened at 4606 U.S. 280, Suite 114, in the River Ridge Shopping Center space formerly housed by Pier One Imports.205-980-9076

Amy Booth recently opened her first brick-and-mortar location for her cookie business, The Sweetest Booth, inside O’Henry’s Coffees at 300 Carlow Lane, Suite 111-B, in the Dunnavant Valley Shopping Center. 205-390-7944

Square 1 Nutrition, Smoothie & Juice Shop, recently opened at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 119. It serves Herbalife loaded teas, shakes and protein bowls. 662-983-8019 Facebook @square1nutrition

GRK Street, 5291 Valleydale Road, is now open. The fast-casual restaurant is inspired by the fast-paced food found in the streets of downtown Athens. Authentic street food can be ordered app-thru, curbside, takeout and delivery. 205-383-3193

Maven Hair Co., 1001 Beaumont Ave., Suite 103, recently opened a new 1,500-square-foot salon. Megan Manley is the owner, and the salon has seven stylists offering services to men, women and children and specializing in haircuts and color treatments. 205-407-4337

Dr. Aaron Hawkins, the clinical medical director of The Hawkins Group, recently expanded his practice from two offices in Auburn to include an office at 2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd. Treatments include medication and counseling services, treatment for people struggling with substance abuse, telemedicine services and transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, or TMS. 205-968-1227

Coming Soon

Guidepost Montesorri of Birmingham, 1700 Corporate Drive, plans to open a brand new campus this fall and is now enrolling students. It is a high-fidelity Montessori school that serves children ages infant through kindergarten. 205-677-3619

Starbucks will open a new location at 2653 Valleydale Road in the Walmart Neighborhood Market shopping center at the intersection of Caldwell Mill Road. The 2,000-square-foot freestanding store will include a drive-thru and is scheduled to open in early fall.

The Hoover City Council recently approved for a Pet Paradise facility to be built in Tattersall Park on Alabama 119 near Greystone. The 15,000-square-foot facility will be on two acres at the corner of Greystone Way and Tattersall Boulevard and include outdoor runs and play areas, on-site veterinary care seven days a week, grooming and day camp services, and a residence quarters for a 24-hour caretaker.

Relocations and Renovations

Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, recently expanded its space with a new outdoor covered pavilion that increases its seating capacity and also provides another option for outdoor weddings. 205-610-9463

Highlands College, 1700 Lee Branch Lane, is currently renovating the former HealthSouth corporate headquarters off U.S. 280 to become its permanent campus. Renovations are expected to be complete around December. 205-731-7339

Hearing Solutions has expanded into a new, larger facility at 3000 Meadow Lake Drive, just a few doors down from its previous location. Owner Dana Walcheck is also pleased to announce that audiologist Abby Ryan has joined the team. The company works with patients to diagnose and find solutions for hearing, tinnitus, and balance needs. 205-739-2242

Dr. Mia Cowan and MiBella Wellness are moving from 3000 Meadow Lake Drive to a bigger office at 2807 Greystone Commercial Blvd. in September. 205-995-1009

Gentry Pharmacy has relocated to its new building down the street at 3100 Blue Lake Drive. It is now open and accepting customers. 205-970-1983

News and Accomplishments

Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center, 16691 U.S. 280, this fall is rebranding itself as AllerVie Health and aligning with a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists. 205-871-9661

Issis & Sons Furniture Gallery, 250 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham, has an office job opening. For more information, contact Operations Manager Nancy Gowens at pelham@issishome.com. 205-620-6926

Avadian Credit Union has launched a Spanish language version of online and mobile banking. The Spanish language service allows members to manage their accounts, transfer funds and perform many other activities from their computers or mobile devices. The bank has branches at 420 Old U.S. 280, 15660 U.S. 280 and 3439 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 100.

Lloyd’s Restaurant, 5301 U.S. 280, has updated its hours of operation. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday. 205-991-5530

New Ownership

Abby Leib is the new owner of Rosegate Design, 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, which offers comprehensive outside design services and a turn-key workroom for custom window treatments, bedding, upholstery and pillows. 205-980-5014

Personnel Moves

DSLD Land Management Co., 1178 Dunnavant Valley Road, is pleased to announce several new hires. George Hall joins the team as a senior CAD operator. George graduated from Ohio Northern University with a degree in industrial technology. He will be responsible for the design and layout of site plans, easements and permit drawings for residential and commercial projects. Andy Vaughan joins the team as a landscape designer. Andy is a recent graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture. He spent the summer of 2020 as an intern with the company and is also a licensed landscape designer in the state of Alabama. Laws Anderson joins the team as a landscape designer. Laws is also a recent graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture. He will be responsible for conceptual as well as architectural drawings as a preliminary part of DSLD’s design/build process. Mary Katherine Keough joins the team as an assistant production manager. Mary Katherine is a recent graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in horticulture and a minor in marketing. 205-437-1012

Joia Johnson has been appointed to the boards of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Regions Bank, effective July 20. Johnson recently retired as chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary for Hanesbrands, an apparel manufacturer and marketer. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Johnson served as the executive leader for the Hanesbrands board of directors’ Compensation Committee as well as the board’s Governance and Nominating Committee. She also oversaw legal, corporate social responsibility, human resources, real estate and government/trade relations functions for the company. For Regions Financial and Regions Bank, she will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Risk Committee of the boards. Johnson also serves on the board of Global Payments, a Fortune 500 payments technology company, and previously served on the boards of Crawford & Company, which specializes in insurance claims administration, and H.J. Russell & Company, a private real estate construction and property management business. Regions has four 280 corridor branches at 341 Summit Blvd., 102 Inverness Plaza, 5420 U.S. 280 and 16046 U.S. 280 in Chelsea.

Interaction Advisory Group recently announced the addition of school psychologist Ameet Bosmia, Ed. S, NCSP, to its Advisory Board. IAG, a nationwide leader in autism and developmental disability training, is also exploring the growing need for understanding emotional and behavioral conditions in different professions. Bosmia will leverage his expertise for possible curriculum development and assisting the company in exploring future opportunities. 205-447-7998

Kate Etheredge was recently named the new director of library services for both the North Shelby and Mt Laurel libraries, located at 5521 Cahaba Valley Road and 111 Olmsted St., respectively. Previously, Etheredge was the team librarian and branch manager.

Lee Anne Montgomery was recently named the new executive director of Somerby at St. Vincent’s One Nineteen, 200 One Nineteen Blvd. Montgomery joined the Somerby team earlier this year and recently moved back to her home state of Alabama to serve at Somerby St. Vincent’s One Nineteen in Hoover. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Somerby, which includes more than 30 years experience as a chief nurse executive. 205-745-4600

Anniversaries

TherapySouth is celebrating its 15th anniversary of serving people with physical therapy needs. It has two locations along the 280 corridor: Chelsea, 100 Chelsea Corners, Suite 100; and Greystone, 2823 Greystone Commercial Blvd.

Fancy Fur Pet Grooming and Pet Boutique, 5291 Valleydale Road, recently celebrated its 13th anniversary. The company offers a range of specialty pet items and grooming services for all breeds. 205-408-1693

Gameday In Style Boutique, 450 Inverness Corners, is celebrating its eighth anniversary this month and now offers weekly arrivals of European and American-made apparel. 205-637-7003

Expedia Cruises, 270 Doug Baker Blvd. in the Village at Lee Branch, recently celebrated its seventh anniversary. 205-437-3354

DSLD AquaScapes, 5485 U.S. 280, recently celebrated its second anniversary. The Aquascapes division of DSLD Land Management is a water garden and retail center that includes pond and fountain resources. 205-437-1012

Dr. Andrea Nunes and Liberty Park Family Dentistry, 8000 Liberty Parkway, Suite 126, are celebrating their third anniversary in business. The family practice specializes in treating patients of all ages and offers a wide range of dental services including routine cleanings, crowns, operative care and whitening. 205-413-8116