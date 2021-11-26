Business Happenings - December 2021

New Ownership

Simon-Williamson Clinic has joined the Complete Health family of primary care practices at One-Nineteen Health and Wellness, 7191 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 300, as the organization continues its growth in Birmingham and across the Southeast. Simon-Williamson is the largest primary care company by patients and providers to join the Complete Health group. Simon-Williamson has been caring for patients in Birmingham for more than 80 years and accounts for an additional 34 providers joining the Complete Health team.

205-583-0480

Cahaba Ridge Eye Care, 3060 Healthy Way, Suite 104, is now Pearle Vision Eye Care. Its services range from comprehensive eye care to prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses fittings. It offers the latest styles in designer brands such as Ray-Ban, Vogue and Coach, along with a wide variety of contact lens brands including Acuvue and Air Optix. 205-968-1995

News and Accomplishments

Kathy and Troy Dooley, regional owners of EXIT Realty of Alabama and Mississippi, 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite. 249, were named Region of the Year for the second time by EXIT Realty Corp. International during the company’s annual awards event recently broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada. They also achieved the ranking of the No. 2 in franchise sales for the organization for the second consecutive year. 205-848-2228

Ambiarch Executive Search, 1036 Newbury Lane in Highland Lakes, recently expanded its service offerings with resume/cover letter writing, LinkedIn optimization and career coaching. The veteran-owned boutique executive search firm focused on finding elite talent and creating long-term, collaborative partnerships with organizations, key opinion leaders and senior executives. 706-566-9328

× Expand Brooks Greene

Brooks Greene, CFO of the Arc of Central Alabama, 6001 Crestwood Blvd., was recently recognized as one of the Birmingham Business Journal's 2021 CFO Award winners. Greene is a resident of Shelby County and has been with the Arc of Central Alabama since 2013. Honorees were chosen from a field of nominations based on contributions to their company, the company’s track record of performance and the CFO’s role in his or her industry and impact in the community. 205-323-6383

× Expand Harold Sumerford Jr.

Harold Sumerford Jr., the CEO of the J&M Tank Lines trucking company, 1100 Corporate Parkway in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has been named the 77th chairman of the American Trucking Associations board of directors. The American Trucking Associations group is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry, with 50 affiliated state trucking associations. Sumerford has spent more than 40 years in the trucking industry, most in the tank truck sector. He and his brother, Peter Sumerford, president of J&M Tank Lines, took leadership of the company in 2008 following the retirement of their father, Harold Sumerford Sr. Sumerford Jr. is past chairman of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and National Tank Truck Carriers. In addition, he and J&M Tank Lines have been longtime members and supporters of the American Transportation Research Institute, Alabama Trucking Association and the Truckload Carriers Association. Sumerford succeeds Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking, as ATA’s chairman. Under Sumerford’s leadership, J&M Tank Lines has won numerous state and national safety awards and an ATA Mike Russell Trucking Image Award for the company’s work during the pandemic. 800-456-8265

Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed construction of a 296-unit apartment complex in St. Petersburg, Florida, called Sur Club Apartments. The 320,384-square-foot complex includes two resort-style pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center, dog park and media rooms. The project was started in October 2019 with Phillips Development and Realty as the developer and Reese Vanderbilt and Associates as the architect. 205-803-5226

The Hoover City Council on Nov. 1 approved a license for Kamali Creole Kitchen, 611 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 205, in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center, to sell alcoholic beverages. 205-573-6003

Personnel Moves

Kent Hartzog, PE, CDT, has joined Barge Design Solutions Inc. as a project manager at the company's Birmingham office, 3535 Grandview Parkway, Suite 500. Hartzog has 13 years of engineering and project management experience providing solutions to the water and wastewater challenges of municipalities and industrial facilities. Hartzog will serve as a project manager focused on growth and development of client relationships within the water and wastewater treatment and conveyance markets. 205-298-6074