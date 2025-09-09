Business Spotlight: KidStrong Greystone helps kids build confidence, character and community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kidstrong Greystone

At KidStrong Greystone, the mission is simple — help kids win at life.

Opened in 2021, the program offers a unique child development experience for kids from walking age to 11. Designed by experts in occupational therapy, education and athletic development, KidStrong combines physical fitness, mental toughness and character training in 45-minute weekly classes.

“We combine physical fitness, mental toughness and character training to help kids become more strong, confident and resilient,” said Karleigh Parker, general manager of the Greystone location. “We just really empower kids through that age to build strength, leadership and confidence to get onto those team sports.”

The program is high-energy and parent-focused. “We have the parents right there in the lobby watching the kids cheer them on and having that hands-on support,” Parker said.

Parker, who joined the Greystone team in 2023, said her favorite part is “the community.”

“Just being able to see families every day and see them come in with specific goals for their kids — seeing those goals be met by two weeks or two months,” she said. “Moms finding friends and building that community.”

She recalled one young girl who was too shy to participate when she joined. “Recently, she has done the entire class herself just last week. She got a chance to receive a reward for her bravery,” Parker said. “It was amazing to see her start to shake the coach’s hand and telling us her name.”

KidStrong Greystone is located at 5403 U.S. 280, Suite 301. For more information, visit kidstrong.com or call (205) 778-4280.