Chelsea adds 2 new restaurant options

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. Saisaki Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar features teppanyaki-style dining. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. Primo’s Pizza and Pasta, in the former Whataburger building, offers Italian favorites. Prev Next

The city of Chelsea has grown by two — two new restaurants, that is.

Saisaki Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar and Primo Pizza and Pasta are the newest eateries to open in the city. Both restaurants are located in the shopping center across from the Chelsea Walmart on U.S. 280.

Saisaki Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

Since its opening in August, Saisaki Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar has become a go-to destination for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts in Chelsea. The restaurant offers a menu that showcases Japanese culinary traditions in a warm, relaxed setting.

Saisaki specializes in teppanyaki-style dining, where chefs showcase their skills by preparing meals on grills at the customers’ tables, incorporating knife tricks and food flips into the show.

Aside from teppanyaki, Saisaki also offers a sushi bar, where guests can sample a wide variety of sushi rolls, including classic favorites like California rolls and the spicy tuna crunch roll.

Owners Tem and Ann Gancayco have been in Chelsea for over 15 years and also own Las Mesas Mexican restaurant.

Saisaki is open for dine-in and takeout Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Primo’s Pizza and Pasta

Located in the former Whataburger building on U.S. 280, Primo’s Pizza and Pasta specializes in Italian cuisine.

Primo’s uses fresh ingredients on top of a thin and crispy crust, fired in a traditional brick oven. The restaurant’s menu includes a traditional Margherita pizza and a specialty barbecue chicken pizza.

For pasta fans, Primo’s offers favorites like spaghetti carbonara and shrimp scampi with linguine.

Primo’s offers special deals for any order placed online at primopizzapastatogo.com, including 10% off a guest’s first online order or $5 off every $100 spent through the website.

Primo’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to dine-in, Primo’s offers takeout and delivery through DoorDash.