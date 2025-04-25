Chelsea Applebee's closed

× Expand Chelsea Applebee's location A picture from 2014 as the Applebee's restaurant was being constructed at the intersection of Chesser Road and Chesser Plantation Lane in Chelsea.

The Applebee's in Chelsea at 89 Chesser Plantation Lane is now closed.

The restaurant opened in 2014 and recently had been the subject of an EEOC lawsuit.

The complaint, filed in September of 2024, contended the restaurant failed to keep the work environment free of sexual harassment. The suit said the restaurant had refused to take appropriate action and six female employees - some teenagers - had been subject to sexual harassment from management, workers and patrons while employed at the restaurant. When the lawsuit was filed last fall, the parent company of the restaurant said it "strenuously denies the allegations."

The restaurant also faced scrutiny after it was announced it had received $200,000 incentive from the City of Chelsea to build there.