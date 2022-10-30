Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Novi Vineyards winery near Childersburg is owned and operated by Chelsea residents, Lisa and Lee Moffett. The couple opened their space in August 2021.

After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself.

“I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one time was a farm,” Lee said. “It just reminded me of my grandparents' farm. I was thinking, ‘I could do this,’ and it always stuck in the back of my mind.”

Lee is a civil engineer who continues to work as a consultant, while Lisa is a retired teacher from Westminster at Oak Mountain. She helped start the school in 1999 and taught there for 16 years.

The Moffetts had some family land in southern Mississippi that they sold and decided to find somewhere not far from Chelsea to build a winery of their own.

“I started looking for land, and the second piece of property that Connor Farmer was able to find for us was it,” he said.

The location is at Risers Mill Mountain, about 30 minutes outside Chelsea near Majestic Caverns in Childersburg (Alpine to be technical). Lee bought the property and planted about 90 vines in 2014. He said around this time, his path began crossing with others in the wine industry, and he began to research what all goes into owning a vineyard and making wine.

Lisa said that this change came during a difficult time for their family. Lee had cancer and was in treatment when he began the planting process. She said that she believes that God used it as a therapeutic healing for him.

“It gave a new breath into him and into our family,” Lisa said. “We were weary and tired. This was extremely therapeutic for Lee, it changed him. This place has been great; it has brought our family together.”

She chose the name Novi, which is a Latin prefix meaning “new.” It was a new business for them, but she said it also brought with it new breath into them.

The following year, Lee planted 1,500 vines and put up all the trellises. It takes five years for a vine to reach full maturity, which was in 2020. In 2020, Novi got its business license, and their idea finally came to reality. There are now 3 acres of vines growing on the property.

Novi offers three varieties of French hybrid wines: a white Blanc duBois, a red Grove Allen Blend along with Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“We are trying to carve a niche for ourself as having dry wine,” Lisa said. “Most Alabama wineries carry sweet muscadine. All of our wines are made from grapes, not muscadines.

We are trying to be just a little different.”

When the couple was dreaming about the winery, their desire was for their customers to experience a little bit of peace and rest and enjoy a good glass or bottle of wine, Lisa said. She wants to touch all the senses: seeing the beauty, tasting the wine, smelling their signature candle and feeling at peace.

Novi Vineyards opened in September 2021, just one week after their oldest son got married. Guests on their opening day were many of their longtime friends from north Shelby County and from Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church.

This year, they had a one-year anniversary party, and this time it was mostly locals who have become regulars at the venue.

The Moffetts are reaching out to different places to carry their wine and said the local farm-to-table movement is something of which they want to be a part.

The white barn is nestled in the trees and overlooks the vineyards. Inside is a tasting room, sitting area and the processing room. Outside are tables and chairs and rocking chairs so guests can enjoy their wine on the covered patio, or around the firepit flanked by trees.

The winery can be booked for events, including parties, small weddings or a gathering with friends. It does include a prep kitchen, and catered food is allowed.

Novi Vineyards is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon until dark. For more information, visit novivineyards.com.