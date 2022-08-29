Chelsea mother-daughter team start glamping business

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Luxe Tents. Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Luxe Tents. Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Luxe Tents. Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. Prev Next

When Morgan Davis graduated from Chelsea High School in 2020, she did what many graduating seniors do — she went to college. After spending her first year at the University of Alabama, she realized it wasn't for her.

“I was more interested in starting a business instead,” Morgan said. “My mom, Melissa, was supportive of the idea, and she decided to hop on board and began brainstorming some business ideas.”

While brainstorming together, Morgan says her mother had noticed other states had glamping businesses, but she didn't see any advertised in the Birmingham area.

“We decided to start up our own glamping business and add our own twists and vision to it,” Morgan said. “We decided this was the route for us because we can make our own schedule and also the fact that we love serving others.”

Luxe Tents launched in October of 2021 and has enjoyed positive community feedback since they opened for business.

This mother-daughter duo has built their business based on the Bible verse found in Colossians 3:17, which says, "And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him."

“The look on our customers’ faces after we finish the setup is the most rewarding part of it all and why we love what we do now,” Morgan

said.

Luxe Tents offers tent bookings for everything from corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. One of the biggest draws for their business is that Luxe Tents sets up and takes down everything for customers.

“It’s perfect for busy people who want a party but don't have the time to set it up themselves,” Morgan said. “All they have to do is tell us what theme they want and how many people are involved, and we are on it.”

Their rental prices have a range to fit every budget. Large overnight tents are $325, and a day rental is $300. The rental fee includes the tent, seating, decorations, and mattresses with sheets and blankets for the overnight rentals. The custom decor is an extra charge if you choose not to use one of their offered themes for your event.

A small, indoor tent rental is $195 for a party of three. Every tent after three is an additional $45. Individual tents for a party under three tents cost $70 each. These rentals include tents, mattresses, bedding, breakfast trays, individual lights, plush pillows, and decorative accents.

Morgan recommends booking their tents for your event as far in as possible.

“Any holiday is popular for us, so if they want to nail down a date for a specific holiday, we recommend booking two weeks to a month in advance,” Morgan said. “We are popular in winter because people love our winter and Christmas decor, and they love to be snuggled up in their tent with our heaters.”

For more information on Luxe Tents visit luxetentsglamping.com or their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.