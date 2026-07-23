Chelsea Nutrition opens second location

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea Nutrition

Chelsea Nutrition has opened at 601 Chelsea Crossroads in Chelsea, expanding owner Grace Davis' nutrition club concept with a second location off U.S. 280.

The business serves protein shakes, loaded teas and energy drinks. Davis also owns Square 1 Nutrition on Valleydale Road.

Chelsea Nutrition celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on June 5, attended by community leaders and local elected officials.

Davis has described the Chelsea location as both a personal milestone and a gathering place for residents along the U.S. 280 corridor. Social media posts from the business emphasize building community, highlighting families, children and neighbors who stop in for drinks throughout the day.

For more information, visit Chelsea Nutrition on social media.