Chelsea Planning Commission OKs plans for Valvoline oil change center

× Expand Photo from Valvoline Instant Oil Change website A Valvoline Instant Oil Change center in Hacienda Heights, California.

The Chelsea Planning Commission on Monday approved plans for a new Valvoline Instant Oil Change center at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 39.

The property at 175 Shelby County 39 already has a B-2 business district zoning, which is suitable for a service station or oil change center, City Engineer Keith Hager said. The business will sit on .67 acres and include a 1,452-square-foot building with 12 outdoor parking spaces, records show.

The developer is proposing to provide an access road off Shelby County 39 to the back of the property and an access easement to property to the west for future development, as well as direct access to U.S. 280.

Hager in written comments noted that Chelsea has a noise ordinance that limits the time workers may use equipment, receive deliveries or make any disruptive noise. Any such activity must occur between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and no work of any kind is allowed on Sunday or any holiday, he said. Also light poles on the site must be no taller than 14 feet.

The building will be constructed of brick and stucco on four sides, and the dumpster enclosure must be made of the same material, Hager said.

An engineer representing Valvoline said the average Valvoline oil change center does about 50 oil changes per day. The company has about 2,500 locations, he said.