Chelsea showroom takes the guesswork out of home renovation

× Expand Staff photo Cottage Supply Co. is a one-stop home design showroom Cottage Supply Co. is a one-stop home design showroom that helps homeowners and builders streamline renovations by offering everything from paint and cabinetry to flooring, lighting and countertops under one roof.

Anyone who has ever tried to renovate a kitchen or refresh a home knows the feeling: paint chips in one hand, tile samples in the other, a photo of countertops on your phone — and three more stops to make before lunch.

At Cottage Supply Co. in Chelsea, the goal is simple: eliminate the scavenger hunt.

“We’re trying to eliminate wasted time,” said Jonathan Lenning, chief operating officer. “Rather than going from store to store with paint chips and fabric swatches and planks of hardwood, you can just come to Cottage for everything.”

The company’s roots trace back decades to a single Benjamin Moore paint dealership in Tuscaloosa, purchased by owner Sonny Blaising. What began as a specialty paint store gradually expanded — first with people, then locations, then product categories. Today, Cottage Supply offers paint, cabinetry, countertops, flooring, tile, lighting, wallpaper and more — a full spectrum of interior finishes under one roof.

Expand Staff photo. Cottage Supply Co. is a one-stop home design showroom Cottage Supply Co. is a one-stop home design showroom .

The expansion into Chelsea was both strategic and organic. Cottage had previously partnered with a local home builder to help finish out the showroom space. When that builder decided to close shop, the transition felt natural. “All our products were already there,” Lenning said. “Chelsea is a market with unlimited potential — exploding with growth while retaining neighborly warmth. We love it there.”

That growth has shaped conversations inside the showroom. As property values rise, many longtime homeowners are realizing they now have the equity to tackle updates they’ve postponed for years. And when remodels begin, the dominoes fall quickly, Lenning said.

“Most people who change out countertops are also changing the backsplash,” he said. “And there’s a good chance they’ll address outdated floors and dingy walls at the same time.”

Walk through the Chelsea doors and the experience is intentionally personal. Customers are greeted warmly and asked a few thoughtful questions to determine what brought them in. From there, they’re connected with the right specialist — a decorator, cabinet designer or paint expert. If schedules are tight, staff members will gladly tour visitors through the showroom and schedule a dedicated consultation.

The customer base is diverse. Contractors and builders rely on Cottage to guide their clients through design decisions and source materials. At the same time, homeowners often walk in independently, looking for direction. “Some of our favorite jobs are the ones that include both” — collaboration between builder, homeowner and the Cottage team, Lenning said.

Expand Staff photo. Cottage Supply Co. is a one-stop home design showroom Cottage Supply Co. is a one-stop home design showroom.

Managing those relationships requires coordination and clarity. “Communication is key,” Lenning said. With multiple product categories and installation services to oversee, organization becomes paramount. No single element is overwhelmingly difficult; it’s the cumulative detail that makes the business complex, he said.

As a locally owned company operating in a category dominated by big-box retailers, Cottage Supply leans into what national chains cannot easily replicate: connection. The team prioritizes integrity and attitude when hiring, believing technical skills can be developed if character is strong.

When customers leave after a first visit, Lenning hopes they feel one thing above all: relief.

“Home updates can be overwhelming,” he said. “But you don’t have to reinvent any wheels yourself. We can walk you through it all.”

Looking ahead, the focus isn’t simply on opening more stores. “We want to grow deeper before we grow wider,” Lenning said. He wants to put down roots in communities like Chelsea, where neighbors still value relationships as much as results, he said.