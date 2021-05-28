Chelsea, start your engines

× Expand Photo courtesy of RaceTrac. RaceTrac is set to open its new location at U.S. 280 and Shelby County 39 in July. The store will be 5,500 square feet and have eight gas pumps.

A new RaceTrac gas station is set to open in Chelsea next month. A traffic signal was installed at the intersection of Shelby County 39 and U.S. 280 several months ago where the station will be located.

Construction on this location began in February, and it is expected to open in July.

Megan Shannon, communications manager for RaceTrac, said they chose to put a location in Chelsea because of the growth of the Chelsea market and great traffic patterns on U.S. 280.

This location will be the company’s latest design of 5,500 square feet with eight fueling positions, Shannon said. The gas station will employ 15-20 members will be hired, bringing more jobs to the city of Chelsea.

At this RaceTrac location, guests can expect food options that include grab-and-go pizza; sandwiches made in-house with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients; whole and cut fruit and salads that are made and delivered fresh daily; Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, along with tamales and taquitos.

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station features a variety of ice creams, yogurts and sorbets with up to 28 toppings for added customization.

For coffee lovers, the store will feature six blends of freshly ground, freshly-brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

RaceTrac also offers three ways to save money on gas with the RaceTrac’s Fuel Savings Trio.

Using the RaceTrac app, customers can use points earned from in-store purchases to redeem for a fuel discount. For 175 points, loyalty members can receive 10 cents off per gallon on their next fuel purchase.

RaceTrac Rewards VIP is a $2.49 monthly subscription that allows RaceTrac Rewards members who sign up for RaceTrac Rewards VIP to save 10 cents per gallon on their first 40 gallons and 3 cents off per gallon after their first 40 gallons, every month.

Another option is the RaceTrac Debit Card, which allows guests an easy way to pay and save 7 cents per gallon.

“Guests can pick up a RaceTrac Debit Card free at any RaceTrac store location, register and link their bank account online, and save every time they swipe at the pump,” Shannon said.

All three of these programs can be used separately or stacked to save guests up to 27 cents per gallon.

Shannon said RaceTrac operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable by offering a delicious menu and providing an enjoyable, convenient experience for on-the-go guests.

“Our professional, friendly team members are here to welcome you and ensure you have everything you need to refuel, recharge and get to your next destination,” she said.

For more information on the savings programs, visit fuelsavingstrio.com.