Chiropractic convenience

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Joint Chiropractic at Lee Branch on March 30.

For those in need of a chiropractic appointment, a new spot in the Lee Branch shopping center will make it as convenient as possible.

The Joint Chiropractic recently opened its seventh location in Alabama at The Village at Lee Branch.

Raveen Patel, regional operations manager for the clinic, said they decided to expand to the area to help a vast area east of Birmingham get chiropractic care.

“With populated communities such as Highland Lakes and Brook Highland, as well as U.S. 280 and Alabama 119 coming together near this location, we think we can bring an affordable and convenient approach for families in that area,” Patel said.

What makes The Joint Chiropractic different from traditional chiropractic clinics is they focus on providing access. There are no appointments or insurance co-pays, and their locations are in easy-to-find places where consumers already visit, such as busy shopping centers that exist side-by-side with coffee shops, supermarkets, hair salons and restaurants.

“That means customers will more than likely live or work within a travel radius of five to 15 minutes from each location,” Patel said. “Our patients already go to the places where our clinics are, and because we encourage walk-ins, do not take appointments, and are open on nights and weekends, patients have access to chiropractic care when they need it — and they can be treated and out the door in less than 15 minutes.”

Their membership model does away with the need for insurance, and members can visit any of their nearly 600 locations nationwide. Patients pay monthly on a membership plan or pay at the counter for a single visit. The location will also offer convenient evenings and weekend hours.

Patel said The Joint Chiropractic reflects the absolute best delivery of the patient experience, which includes empathy and personal attention from the doctors and staff that helps them achieve their health and wellness goals, physically and emotionally.

No referrals are needed for a visit and patients can walk in and meet with a chiropractor for a consultation, exam and adjustment. Some of the most common reasons patients see a chiropractor are for lower and upper back pain, neck pain, migraine and tension headaches, shoulder pain and elbow pain, sciatica, fibromyalgia, and chronic injuries to name a few.

During the initial visit, the chiropractor will explain how joint dysfunctions may occur, how a chiropractic adjustment is used to correct them, and the many benefits chiropractic has to offer. Chiropractic adjustments seek spine alignment to allow for more flexibility, improved structural support, better range of motion and improved nerve function by properly coordinating your body to respond to environmental stress.

“Chiropractic adjustment is a highly controlled procedure that rarely causes discomfort because minimal force and gentle pressure are used,” Patel said. “In fact, most patients feel relief immediately following treatment. Chiropractic care may help some patients find pain relief, allowing the body to move more freely and in a more natural way.”

The Lee Branch location will have a free new patient visit special and $29 initial patient exams for all new patients who come in.

The clinic will start with one or two licensed chiropractors, as well as a Wellness Coordinator who helps check patients in. More chiropractors will be added as the location grows.

Patel said they have plans to expand in and around the Birmingham area in the future.

Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. In the future, they will expand to being open seven days a week.

For more information on wellness plans and packages, visit thejoint.com/alabama/birmingham/lee-branch-22010.