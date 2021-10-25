Classic barbershop with a new age touch

Brett Johnson’s Gallantry Barbershop rebounds after pandemic, gives special thanks to those who served

× Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. Brett Johnson opened Gallantry Barbershop in Chelsea in January 2020. After the pandemic forced the shop to close for three months, Johnson’s business came back stronger than ever.

Brett Johnson grew up in a military family and has moved more than 20 times. He now lives in the Double Oak Mountain area and is enjoying owning his own barbershop in Chelsea.

Coming from Clarksville, Tennessee, Johnson is a third generation barber. His grandfather, now 75, is in his 50th year working at his barbershop in Sylacauga. His uncle has also worked in the industry for 30 years at a barbershop in Childersburg.

“I grew up in a military family and moved plenty of times,” he said. “I’ve cut hair in Tennessee and Alabama, wherever we landed. I’ve learned it’s nice to be able to plant roots somewhere.”

After working for someone else for eight years, he decided to open his own shop. After his sister, who works for Hayes Eye Care, told him about available space in their building, he decided to lease it in November 2019. After three months of renovations, he opened Gallantry Barbershop in Chelsea in January 2020.

“I started cutting hair when I was 18; now I’m 28,” he said.”It always felt weird to own a place in my 20s, and it was really intimidating,” he said.

Renovating, opening and reopening

After seeing the space, Johnson said it needed some TLC. He ripped out the carpet and put in hardwood floors, took the wallpaper down and painted the walls.

The shop was only open for two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Before he opened, Johnson had wisely set back an emergency fund in case anything were to happen. Having not received any assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program or the U.S. Small Business Association, he said had he not had money saved, he would have had to close.

“I knew something was going to go wrong, but instead of an electrical issue, it was a pandemic,” he said. “I had put enough back to make it through the months of closure.”

× Expand Johnson, standing outside Gallantry Barbershop, said in many smaller towns like Chelsea, people have a respect and reverence for those who serve, which isn’t seen as much in military towns.

Gallantry closed the doors in March, a week ahead of the mandated shutdowns. He said he knew that was coming, but he didn’t know it would last as long as it did.

“I mostly just stayed home and also did renovations at the shop,” he said. “I had to abide by the state board’s strict guidelines. I had clients ask if I could come to their homes, but I was not allowed to do house calls. I tried to guide a lot of them over the phone on how to cut their own hair.”

When he reopened in mid-July, Johnson said he was booked for three weeks solid, the busiest he has ever been. He said many of his clients had either attempted to be their own barber or grew their hair out. Like many others, Johnson buzzed his own hair during the time he was closed.

At that time, he was taking walk-ins and had around 25-30 clients per day for several weeks. After that, he switched to appointments-only and said that has been extremely helpful. He recently hired another barber, Grace Bivin, in September to help with the client load.

Barbering as a ministry

Johnson attended Southeastern Bible College and studied church history and theology. He knew all along he wanted to be a barber, but with several family members working in ministry, he decided he would minister to people during their hair appointments.

“People are looking to talk and be listened to,” he said. “When they come to the barbershop, it’s kind of like pseudo-therapy for them. They are interesting discussing really intimate topics and offering a listening ear makes a huge difference.”

Johnson said he also offers advice, prays with clients and even lends out books from the library he has in the shop. He enjoys getting to meet many wonderful people and form connections with them.

He said vulnerability and openness make a huge difference these days and what is said in the shop stays in the shop.

A heart for veterans

Johnson’s step-dad is entering his 30th year in special forces and his dad, who passed away in February from heart failure, served in the U.S. Navy. While he wasn’t able to join the military because of a prior health condition, he decided to help on the homefront by providing a good service.

Growing up in a military town also gave Johnson a perspective on how the military works. He said in many smaller towns like Chelsea, people have a respect and reverence for the military, which isn’t seen as much in military towns.

He offers a $2 discount to veterans, which may not seem like much, but he believes it makes a difference.

“Offering a break to somebody here or there goes a long way,” he said. “Having the opportunity to sit down with people and let them know you’re thankful for what they did and let them know it’s not in vain makes a huge difference.”

Because he’s worked around military bases, Johnson can do the types of cuts military personnel like, including flat tops and high tops. He said he probably does 25-50 veteran cuts each month, including some who served in Vietnam and Korea to those who have just been discharged.

“One of the biggest things I enjoy is not discussing war, but their everyday’s interests. I have a sympathetic understanding that they are still people who want to live normal lives.”

He chose the name Gallantry for his shop, which means courageous bravery especially in battle. After watching a World War I documentary that discussed awarding soldiers for gallantry in battle, he said it felt manly and was reminiscent of a time when men were men.

Lessons learned

The biggest thing Johnson said he enjoys is learning how to be diplomatic and sometimes even a mediator. During the recent election, sometimes people came into the shop hostile and aggressive. He said it is his job to make sure tensions stay low at all times.

“When people come in and get worked up, I ask them if they want some coffee and will even put on a nature documentary,” he said. “The whole mood instantly becomes different.”

He also enjoys the diversity of his clientele and the social skills he gains from having daily conversations.

Johnson’s goal is to provide a classic barbershop experience with a new age touch and a personalized experience for each client. Services include beard trims, haircuts, straight razor shaves and grooming advice.

Gallantry Barbershop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m by appointment only. For more information, visit gallantrybarbershop.squarespace.com.