Classy Contour Day Spa reopens following pandemic closure

Twyla Swain has always been into fitness. Her friends would come to her for advice on losing weight without going under the knife, so she began looking into ways for them to lose weight naturally.

That’s when she decided to open her own business, Classy Contour Day Spa, to provide non-invasive services. She originally opened the spa during the pandemic but had to close like many other similar businesses.

“I understood everything that was happening; it made sense,” she said. “I wanted to be safe and keep my clients safe.”

Swain has spent her career working in nuclear medicine since graduating from UAB in 2007. For the past 12 years, she has traveled as a contract worker, performing nuclear studies for hospitals, outpatient centers, imaging centers and private doctor’s offices. But now her traveling days are over, at least for work. She was recently hired to oversee the nuclear medicine general department and nuclear cardiology at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Swain reopened Classy Contour Day Spa in February and has been seeing clients by appointment only, working around her regular schedule. She chose to open her spa off the U.S. 280 corridor because she has always liked the area and makes the drive from her home near Clanton to eat and shop.

“I decided why not become certified and do this clinic? I wanted to make people feel good about themselves,” she said. “I try to book everyone on the same day,” she said. “I’ve been doing weekends, mostly Saturdays but plan to be at the spa more often.”

She’s doing this all on her own right now, but plans to hire another medical director and nurse in the future.

Swain offers non-invasive options including body contouring, skin tightening, cellulite treatment and cryotherapy. One of the most popular services is complete cavitation (body contouring by fat elimination/reduction), which includes ultrasonic cavitation, vacuum suction, ultrasonic cavitation (body contouring with sound to eliminate stubborn fat) and wood therapy (a Columbian massage technique).

Other services include a sauna blanket detox, vibration plate therapy, targeted and localized cryotherapy, a Frotox facial, red light infrared therapy and more.

“Everything is non-invasive and simple,” Swain said. “The main goal is to help break down fat by using heat, cold or massage. All have the same goal: to help decrease fat.”

Swain recommends two to three sessions for clients to achieve desired results but added that clients have to maintain results with a healthy diet and exercise. Many clients lose 1-2 inches per session. Only one area is treated per week as not to overload the lymphatic system.

Certain people can’t have any services because of their lymphatic system, Swain said. She doesn’t perform her services on diabetics who have circulation issues or those with other conditions including circulatory disease, kidney issues, pregnant women and those with heart issues, any skin conditions or anyone younger than 18.

In the near future, she has plans to add other services, including IV hydration, which is vitamin therapy given through IV bags.

“I will have a saline drip, athletic drip, beauty drip, detox drip, along with shots that include a fat burner, immunity, energy, vitamins and more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit classycontourdayspa.godaddysites.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.