Clotherie Boutique opening 2nd location in Inverness Corners

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Clotherie The Clotherie Boutique The Clotherie will be adding a second location at Inverness Corners in Hoover at the end of September.

The Clotherie Boutique announced it will be opening its second location at 450 Inverness Corners in Hoover off of U.S. 280. Located next to Winn Dixie in Inverness Corners, the store is set to open by the end of September.

“We are incredibly excited to bring The Clotherie Boutique to Hoover, said Rachel Hoagland, founder and co-owner of The Clotherie. “This new location allows us to connect with even more fashion enthusiasts and continue our mission of offering stylish, inclusive clothing that celebrates everybody.”

The Clotherie has its flagship store in Alabaster. The new store will replace Game Day In Style Boutique at the shopping center.

The Hoover store will offer a wide range of exclusive brands and collections, the company said.

Shoppers can expect the same personalized styling services and exceptional customer experience that The Clotherie Boutique has become known for, as well as special events and promotions to celebrate the grand opening, the company said in its release.

For updates on the official opening date, people can visit www.shoptheclotherie.com.