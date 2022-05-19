Cottages at Greystone set to open next summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Communities

Capstone Communities recently announced its first build-for-rent community in the Greater Birmingham area, The Cottages at Greystone will be a low-density multifamily development on approximately 30 acres within the well-established Greystone community.

The Cottages is located in-between Saint Vincent’s One Nineteen Hospital and Church of the Highlands, while having convenient retail destinations, accessible recreational activities and several business parks along the U.S. 280 corridor, giving residents easy access to what they need – whether it’s commuting to work, grocery shopping, gathering with friends or exercising.

Each unit will include 9-to-12-foot ceilings, wood-grain flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, 24/7 on-call maintenance and optional enclosed garage parking. Neighborhood amenities will include lush courtyards with pavilions, a central clubhouse with a resort-style pool, fitness and business centers, pet washing stations and valet trash.

Construction on The Cottages will begin in May 2022, with its first units scheduled to be delivered by summer 2023 and full completion in winter 2023. Incorporating a “new urbanism” style, the 189-unit development includes sidewalks, pocket parks and open green spaces that create a true sense of place for its residents.

For more than two decades, Capstone has been a national leader in the student housing industry. In 2017, they expanded their portfolio beyond student housing into the multifamily sector at the forefront of the rapidly growing build-for-rent movement.

“Birmingham is not only our hometown but the centerpiece of a thriving region and state that embraces the spirit of innovation, progress and growth,” said Jim Beatty, vice president – development for Capstone Communities. “We are proud to bring our build-for-rent cottage concept, which has proved tremendously successful in other markets, closer to home and provide a premium housing option for Birmingham residents looking to rent instead of buy.”

Designed by Birmingham-based Nequette Architecture & Design, The Cottages will offer a mix of lofts, one and two-story cottages, as well as two-story townhomes including private outdoor yards.

For more information, visit liveatthecottagesatgreystone.com