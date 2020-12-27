COVID-19 question marks linger for Hoover businesses in 2021

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The former Whole Foods Market next to PetSmart in Hoover has remained vacant since the store closed in 2019. × 2 of 2 Expand Rendering courtesy of Chambless King Architects. A bird’s-eye view of a $3 million, 2-acre Village Green entertainment district that Broad Metro plans to develop in Stadium Trace Village. Current plans include an amphitheater for concerts, plays and other performances, an artisan market, about six executive putting greens, a children’s play area with a Buccaneer ship and an indoor/outdoor restaurant space that includes barbecue and pizza vendors. Prev Next

The word for Hoover’s 2021 business forecast seems to be recovery. At least that is what city and business leaders say they hope will happen in the new year.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a setback for the economy in 2020. The city’s sales tax revenues for fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30, came in at $83.7 million, according to preliminary and unaudited numbers. That was about $2 million less than original projections for the year and about $1 million less than actual sales tax revenues in fiscal 2019, said Tina Bolt, the city’s chief financial and information officer.

Greg Knighton, Hoover’s economic developer, said he doesn’t expect to see a lot of new commercial construction in 2021, though there is some on the horizon. There more likely would be infill of existing shopping centers and office complexes, he said.

However, “COVID is just a big question mark behind what retailers are going to be doing,” Knighton said. “COVID is leaving a lot of question marks.”

AVAILABLE SPACE

Some big-box vacancies have recently been filled, including Dick’s and Golf Galaxy in the former Academy Sports + Outdoors space at The Village at Lee Branch.

There also are large pieces of vacant commercial land in several shopping centers, including The Grove, The Village at Lee Branch and Tattersall Park.

Filling large spots like those is difficult in today’s retail environment, when many retailers are closing big-box stores or replacing them with smaller ones. Knighton said he wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the city’s neighborhood shopping centers break up their large vacant spaces for smaller tenants. But filling up existing space likely will be the priority, he said.

OFFICE COMPLEXES

The same is true for office space, he said. Several entities are renovating office space in Hoover.

Harbert Realty Services has been marketing three buildings in Inverness Center North formerly occupied by Southern Company Services. Each is about 150,000 square feet, said West Harris, executive vice president for Harbert.

Building 44 already has been renovated and leased to the FIS financial services company for a couple of years, Harris said. Next is Building 42, which is slated for a renovation that includes a new lobby, restrooms, elevators, conference and training center, gym and cybercafé, he said. Building 40 likely will be renovated after that, he said. The latter two likely will be used by multiple tenants, Harris said.

The property includes a walking trail around a lake and a connection to the city of Hoover’s 77-acre Inverness nature park, which has a walking trail and disc golf course.

The 500 Building at Meadow Brook Corporate Park also is being renovated, Knighton said.

The COVID-19 business shutdowns that pushed many people to begin working from home have caused many businesses to re-evaluate their need for office space and the location of that space, Knighton said.

NEW COMMERCIAL SITES

On U.S. 280, another new small retail center called Cahaba Market is planned next to Tattersall Park and Cavender’s. The 12,600-square-foot strip center is being developed by D&G Development Group of Atlanta and will include a Dunkin’ doughnut shop, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Heartland Dental office, according to the company’s website. Greystone resident Tami Manofsky said she has signed a lease there for a 1,200-square-foot bicycle, skateboard and surf shop called Anatole’s. There are two other spaces in the center.

The Cahaba Market is scheduled for “delivery” in the fall of 2021, according to D&G Development’s website.

Greystone Chiropractic is moving from the Greystone Terrace shopping center to a newbuilding in Tattersall Park and is expected to open in February.

Another new commercial development expected to open in 2021 is the PetSuites Resort, a 14,240-square-foot pet boarding facility under construction on 2 acres near the CVS at Shades Crest Road. And work is proceeding on the relocation of Oak View Animal Hospital from Pelham to a 1.6-acre lot next to Christian Brothers Automotive at 1820 Southpark Drive.