CPA Knight to speak at Hoover Small Business Alliance event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diana Knight Diana Knight is a founding partner of the Sovereign CPA Group in Hoover, Alabama.

Diana Knight, a certified public accountant with more than 39 years in the tax and accounting industry, is scheduled to be the main speaker at a Hoover Small Business Alliance event Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The breakfast is scheduled to be from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home office at 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane.

Knight, a founding partner in the Sovereign CPA Group in Riverchase, said she will be prepared to talk about: risk exposure for small businesses; personnel, legal and accounting issues; and tax issues and tips for dealing with the IRS.

Knight got her start in accounting at the age of 18, working in the examination division of the IRS for four years, then spent 24 years with another public accounting firm that went through numerous name changes before she left to help start the Sovereign CPA Group in 2010.

In addition to her work with the accounting firm, she also over the years has served as president of the Hoover City Schools Foundation, president of the Aldridge Gardens board of directors and as a board member of the Hoover High School track and field booster club. She also was in the second class of Leadership Hoover.

Knight currently is the treasurer for Leadership Hoover, the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Grief Support group, Hoover High School girls lacrosse team and the Birmingham chapter of Ambucs, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic tricycles for children and veterans with disabilities. She also is vice president of the board at Aldridge Gardens and on the board of directors at America’s First Federal Credit Union.

A representative from the Hoover Police Department also is scheduled to speak briefly about cybersecurity for small businesses.

For more information about the small business networking event, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0651.