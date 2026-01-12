D-BAT Oak Mountain indoor training facility set to open in early 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of D-BAT Oak Mountain Construction is underway for the new D-BAT Oak Mountain facility.

D-BAT Oak Mountain, a new indoor training facility for baseball and softball, is scheduled to open in early 2026 at 5308 Cahaba Valley Road, near Heardmont Park.

The 16,500-square-foot, climate-controlled space will offer batting cage rentals, private lessons, camps, clinics, and monthly memberships for players of all ages and skill levels.

Additional features will include automated pitching machines, pitching mounds, a team and party room, and a pro shop with gear and apparel.

The facility is locally owned by Chris Hillman, who said the space is designed to accommodate individual instruction, team training, and special events throughout the year.

D-BAT Oak Mountain is part of a national network of D-BAT franchises, which focus on skill development in a professional environment.

For more information, visit dbatoakmountain.com.