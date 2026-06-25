D-BAT Oak Mountain opens indoor baseball and softball training facility

× Expand Photo courtesy of D-BAT Oak Mountain

A new indoor training facility for baseball and softball players has opened in the U.S. 280 area with the arrival of D-BAT Oak Mountain at 5308 Cahaba Valley Road.

The climate-controlled facility is designed for players of all ages and skill levels, offering year-round opportunities for instruction, practice and player development.

D-BAT Oak Mountain features 13 batting cages, including four automated pitching machines, and is open to the public. Memberships are also available, providing discounts on private lessons, camps, clinics, lane rentals and merchandise from the facility's pro shop.

In addition to batting cage rentals, the facility offers private instruction and hosts more than 50 camps, clinics and classes each year. Programs include summer camps, spring and holiday break camps, as well as specialty clinics that focus on specific aspects of the game.

The Oak Mountain location is part of the national D-BAT franchise, which was founded in 1998 by brothers Cade and Kyle Griffis. The company began with a single training center in the Dallas area before expanding through franchising in 2008.

Today, D-BAT operates more than 145 locations across the country, making it one of the nation's largest indoor baseball and softball training networks.

The company's mission is to provide professional instruction in an environment where players can develop their individual skills. While much of its programming is geared toward athletes ages 6-18, D-BAT notes that its facilities have also served collegiate players and professional prospects.

D-BAT Oak Mountain also includes a fully stocked pro shop offering baseball and softball equipment and apparel.

For more information, visit dbatoakmountain.com or call 205-825-3228.