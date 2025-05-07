Dyer Orthodontics: Doing good, one smile at a time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dyer Orthodontics. Dr. Riley Dyer.

For Dr. Riley Dyer, the journey into orthodontics began with a deeply personal experience.

“I grew up knowing I wanted to help people,” he said.

Inspired by his older brother — a physician — and his own experience with jaw surgery to correct an underbite, Dyer found his calling in orthodontics.

After years of commuting to Tuscaloosa, Dyer opened his own practice in Birmingham. Rooted in the motto “Do Good,” Dyer Orthodontics reflects a genuine commitment to patient care and community service. Their logo, “DO,” not only represents their name but serves as a daily reminder of their mission.

Through the “Do Good” movement, Dyer donates $50 to a community fund for each patient. The fund helps cover a portion of treatment for those in need of financial support. Additional funds are donated to local charities — selected by patient vote.

“We want everyone to leave a little happier than when they came in,” Dyer said. “You never know what people have going on, so we foster an environment that leaves people feeling joyful.”

Dyer said he values the personal connections built over time, often hearing about his patients’ lives throughout their treatment. His goal is to build lasting trust with families while staying actively involved in the community.

Dyer Orthodontics is currently offering a special for new patients: $600 off treatment during the first three months of opening.

For Dyer, the heart of orthodontics is simple: “I genuinely care about what I do and about helping people.”