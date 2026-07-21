Ellison Financial Group at home on 280 corridor

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ellison Financial Group. Left: Ellison Financial Group Inc. and Ellison & Ellison P.C. are located at 2100 Providence Park, Suite 250, on Valleydale Road. Below: The sign outside Suite 250 at Providence Park marks the offices of Ellison & Ellison P.C. and Ellison Financial Group Inc.

When Albert Ellison Jr. signed on a pre-construction office at Providence Park in 2005, the 280 corridor was already growing fast. What he couldn’t have fully predicted was just how much the area would transform in the two decades that followed, or how squarely his firm would end up at the center of it.

Today, Ellison Financial Group Inc. and its sister firm Ellison & Ellison P.C. operate out of Suite 250 at 2100 Providence Park, tucked between Interstate 65 and U.S. 280 on Valleydale Road. Together, the two entities cover the full spectrum of financial and accounting services — tax planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, asset protection and estate conservation — under one roof, with one consistent philosophy: clients come first, and complexity is the firm’s problem, not theirs.

Ellison, a UAB accounting graduate and CPA with a Personal Financial Specialist designation, founded both firms in 1996. The structure was deliberate from the start. Ellison & Ellison P.C. was built as a traditional CPA practice with a clear value statement: be an advocate for the client. Ellison Financial Group grew directly out of that foundation, extending the same tax and estate expertise into broader financial planning. The result is a firm that approaches investment strategy the way a CPA does, with an eye on what the numbers actually mean after taxes and across generations.

Ellison has watched the corridor evolve from a front-row seat for three decades, and he doesn’t understate what the area has become.

“The 280 corridor has boomed — to say the least — during my lifetime,” Ellison said. “We were thrilled with the opportunity to buy a pre-construction office in Providence Park back in 2005. The location is fantastic, but even better are our neighbors.”

The firm he has built reflects that same long-term thinking. Jennifer F. Ellison, CPA — a shareholder at Ellison & Ellison who came to the firm after years in the tax department at Deloitte — has been part of the practice since 1996. Suzie Sudsberry, director of Client Accounting Services, joined in 2007. That kind of staff continuity is not accidental. For a firm whose work depends on knowing a client’s full financial picture across years and life stages, consistency matters.

Ellison’s investment in the area extends beyond his office walls. He has served as an advisory board member for Truist Bank, as past president of the Alabama Head Injury Foundation and as an active supporter of Racing for Children’s. He currently serves on the Providence Park Owners’ Association board — the kind of civic involvement that reflects someone who thinks of this corridor as home, not just a business address.

For Ellison, the appeal of the 280 area has always been about more than commerce.

“What a great area to live, raise families, and work,” he said.

For locals who have driven past Providence Park without knowing what’s inside, Ellison’s firm offers something that’s harder to find than it sounds: a CPA and financial advisor who operates as a single integrated team, built on nearly three decades of client relationships in this community and the surrounding area. The corridor kept growing. So did they.

Ellison Financial Group Inc. and Ellison & Ellison P.C. are located at 2100 Providence Park, Suite 250. Call 205-437-2040 or visit ellisonfinancial.com.