Flying Biscuit Cafe offers Southern-themed cuisine with local ownership

Photo courtesy of Flying Biscuit Cafe. A dish at the Flying Biscuit Cafe.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe may be one of the fastest-growing chains in the region, but it prides itself on local ownership. The Birmingham location — at 3419 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 100 — is owned by two Spain Park High School graduates.

The chain offers signature Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

The dine-in menu includes a variety of favorites such as shrimp and grits, buttermilk pancakes, eggs Benedict, chorizo hash, French toast, and the restaurant’s signature creamy grits and fluffy biscuits. Chicken and waffle dishes are also available. Vegetarian and vegan options include tofu scrambles and plant-based sausage.

The cafe’s catering menu is designed for workplace events and group gatherings, with flexible ordering options and individually packaged meals. Breakfast sandwiches, seasonal fruit trays, biscuits and gravy and blackened shrimp over cheddar grits are among the most requested items. Catering orders can be placed through EZCater or CaterEZ.

Founded in Atlanta in 1993, the cafe has grown to more than 30 locations across the Southeast, with a focus on casual dining in a community-oriented setting. Each location features a colorful interior design and a menu centered around fresh ingredients and Southern flavors.

The Birmingham location is locally owned and operated by Morgan and Greg Yund, graduates of Spain Park and UAB. They opened the restaurant in 2019.

For more information or to place an order, call 205-500-0065 or visit flyingbiscuit.com.