ForgeFlex coworking development planned in Chelsea

× Expand Submitted ForgeFlex of Chelsea

A new ForgeFlex coworking and flex-space development is planned near Chelsea, with groundbreaking expected this summer.

The project, led by The Lauderdale Group of Vestavia Hills, will be located near the intersection of Shelby County 47 and Forest Oaks Drive, just outside Chelsea city limits.

The 42,000-square-foot development is expected to include 40 units ranging from 600 to 1,600 square feet. Plans call for a mix of coworking areas, private offices and small-bay industrial spaces, along with warehouse areas and loading docks.

The development is designed to serve small businesses, contractors, entrepreneurs and remote workers who need a combination of workspace, storage and customer-facing space.

Project leaders say the concept is intended to fill a gap between working out of a home or garage and leasing larger commercial or warehouse properties, offering flexible space options for growing businesses.

The development is estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million.