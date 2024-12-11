Get to Know: Abby Leib, owner of Rosegate Design

Expand Photo courtesy of Abby Leib Abby Leib,owner of Rosegate Design, stands in the store with her husband, Ryan Leib.

Abby Leib, the owner of Rosegate Design, talked with 280 Living about her home interior design store on Cahaba Valley Road and her new Christmas pop-up shop.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: We are a retail interior design store. One of our main purposes is we carry fabric for draperies, upholstery, bedding, pillows, different things like that. But then we also have furniture, accessories, art, lamps, rugs, everything else for the house. And then we do have our design services on top of all of that. And then we do a large Christmas business.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: We're very what you see is what you get. You know, we're not very pretentious about things, and yet we love to do beautiful things. I think it's a very accommodating atmosphere. It's very welcoming. We try, you know, we try to be a little Mayberry, like we want to know your name. We want to remember you. We want you to feel at home when you come in.

Q: Is there anything else you'd like to add that might be unique or interesting about your business?

A: I mean, I will say Christmas is unique about our business. Since we're doing it in December, we do a massive Christmas business. And this year, because our Christmas business is so good, we did a pop-up shop. We now are on the left side of Bellini's and the right side of Bellini's. So we've taken in an old clothing store, and it's jam-packed with Christmas.