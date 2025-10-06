Get to Know: Aihua Bassett, owner of Hair Stage

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Hair Stage owner Aihua Bassett shares her journey from nurse to stylist, emphasizing relationships, renovations and passion for helping clients feel confident and cared for.

Q: On your website, you state that you are originally from China. When did you come to the U.S.?

A: I came to the U.S. in about 2006 and came for school and then nursing. I was a nurse in China. But I always enjoyed doing hair and beauty stuff. Before I went into nursing, I actually wanted to go into fashion and be a clothing designer.

Q: Why did you switch from nursing to being a hairdresser/in the beauty industry?

A: I grew up with my grandparents. My parents passed away when I was seven, so then I moved in with my grandparents, and I love them so much. My grandad was an EMT doctor, and he always wanted me to be a doctor or nurse for job security. He was one of the main reasons I became a nurse. But my heart has always loved doing something with fashion. When I came to the United States for school, I met my ex-husband. We got married, and he was really supportive. He said, "Just do whatever you want — I will support you." I decided I wanted to do something with makeup and maybe cutting hair. I’ve always been really, really good with my hands.

Q: Where did you make your break into the beauty industry?

A: Yes! The former and original owner of Hair Stage, Ms. Yuriko (Yuriko Beck), was actually my mentor. She started the Hair Stage business about 38 years ago, so that shopping center was just starting to be built when she opened. My ex-husband was actually one of her clients for a long time. When I told my ex-husband, Mark, that I wanted to do hair, he asked if I wanted to go back to school or do an apprenticeship. Mark ended up asking Ms. Yuriko if she knew anyone who could train me. Three weeks later, when Mark went back for his next haircut, she said she could train me — and that’s how I got started.

Q: How long did you work with Yuriko before you took ownership?

A: I’ve worked with her for over 12 years, and she decided she wanted to retire three years ago. So I took over for her from there. But she still comes in a few days a week for her clients and works with me, and it’s been great.

Q: What is your favorite aspect of being able to go to work every day in a salon that you own?

A: I really enjoy building relationships with people. I just enjoy it, and I love people. Whether it’s with those I work with or hope to hire, I focus on how we can help people and make our clients feel even more beautiful.

Q: What would you say makes Hair Stage unique in the local beauty scene?

A: What makes our salon unique is the relationships we’ve built here. Everyone truly feels like family. I treat every client as if they were part of my own family, and over time we’ve created something really special. We’re not only passionate about hair, but also about people — caring for them, connecting with them and helping them feel their best.

The same goes for our team. All of our stylists work together as one family, supporting each other and every client who walks through the door. There’s no such thing as "my client" or "your client" — every client is our client. We share in the joy of making people feel beautiful, and we do it together. I feel really lucky that I changed careers, because this truly fulfills me. I’ve always loved people, and I think that connection is what makes this work so meaningful. My family is still in China, so in many ways, my clients have become like family to me.

Q: You just had a grand re-opening. Tell us about the renovations.

A: I've been working at Hair Stage for 14 years, including since I’ve owned it. Ms. Yuriko did a great job, but I felt it was time to expand and update. I also wanted to help my coworkers grow their businesses and clientele.

We upgraded nearly everything — floors, wall color, lighting, chandelier, new bathrooms. You name it, I did it. My contractor, Jeff Blackberry, was amazing and worked around the salon’s schedule. But really, my coworkers, the contractor and everyone helped make it happen.

Q: What was the purpose of hosting a grand reopening party?

A: It was for our customers. We’re a small salon, and I would say 90% of the people who came that day were our clients. That really made me happy — to see people supporting me and the salon. I say they’re my family because I feel fulfilled. I’ve found who I am through my job, and that’s why I’m very passionate about it.

Q: What services do you have at Hair Stage?

A: We’re great with color! We have four stylists, and most of our customers come in for a color and haircut. Most of our clients are women, but my coworkers are also fantastic stylists, and we have a pretty large men’s clientele. We also do waxing — brow, face, body — and yes, even for men. Some guys prefer to have their backs waxed, and we do that too.

I also offer facials. With my background and interest in skincare, I provide various types of facials depending on skin needs.

At Hair Stage, we offer everything from cuts and color to styling and treatments — but more than services, it’s about making people feel cared for, confident and beautiful.

Q: With your nursing background, was there anything you learned as a nurse that translated into this profession?

A: I do think there are a lot of similarities. In both jobs, you need a lot of heart for people. You have to enjoy talking to people, being around them. For some, that customer service aspect is a skill. I just really enjoy learning and getting to know people — it’s just my personality, I think.

Q: Now that you’ve had ownership the last few years and your big goal of the renovations is finished, what's next for you and Hair Stage?

A: Just continuing as we were. I have so many good friends and customers in this community, and I want to provide better service and keep improving our skills. There’s no limit.

You can always learn and grow. I want to offer the best service for our clients and our community. In the future, I’d like to start teaching — but right now is the beginning of my career as a salon owner. I want to grow the salon and grow as a business owner too.

Q: What is the best way to book an appointment?

A: Either social media — Facebook or Instagram — or give us a call at the salon, (205) 967-6871. We’re located at 4704 Cahaba River Rd., Birmingham.