Get to know: Allen Corrigan, SoCal Smoothie Company

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allen Corrigan Allen Corrigan, owner of SoCal Smoothie Company, poses at his shop.

Allen Corrigan, a Chelsea resident, runs SoCal Smoothie Company in Chelsea.

Q: Tell us about the company.

A: We opened this location June 3, 2023. As far as what we sell, we specialize in clean energy drinks and açaí bowls, and then our title is smoothies, and we also do fruit smoothies and sweet smoothies.

Q: What is your favorite item that you sell, and why?

A: Energy drinks, definitely, because I feel like I’ve put together a really good clean energy drink to provide to my customers that doesn’t give you a gigantic spike and then a crash. . . . So, I feel like that’s my favorite thing, just because it offers a good, clean product for energy.

Q: Is there anything new — any new products or events or anything like that — you have coming up that you might want to share?

A: Yeah, we’re in the process of working on our food truck. So I’m starting — I’m basically branching off from SoCal Smoothie Company, the brick-and-mortar location, to a food truck.

Q: What’s your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: I think, honestly, like, my favorite part is the people. I grew up watching Cheers, so, like, the main thing for me is that I really make it — I push my staff to know people’s names, to not just be someone that’s coming in as a customer but someone that’s coming in as a friend. And then I think everybody wants to come in and feel good about themselves or have somebody care about them. So that’s my favorite part about this.