Get To Know: Assem Al-Ashkar, owner of Jim ‘N Nick’s Greystone

Assem Al-Ashkar owns the Jim ‘N Nick’s on U.S. 280.

Q: What is your favorite item on the menu and why?

A: My favorite menu item is our brisket. Jim ‘N Nick’s uses original rubs and hickory smoke to ensure that every bite is packed with flavor that melts in your mouth after being smoked around the clock. Pair it with our house-made barbecue sauces and classic sides like creamy mac and cheese, and you’ve got a meal that truly captures the heart of Southern barbecue.

Q: Anything new or upcoming that we should know?

A: We recently launched Carolina Mustard Sauce across all of our locations. The sauce strikes the perfect balance of tangy and sweet, with a hint of mild spice and a smooth, thick consistency. A true Southern barbecue staple, it adds just the right kick to elevate all of our meats.

Q: What is your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: I have always enjoyed the hospitality business, particularly the connections and relationships you get to build with your team members and guests — old and new. I like to live by the motto “every guest leaves happy.” It ensures that we are always serving the best quality food and offering over-the-top hospitality.

Q: How’d you get started in the industry?

A: I took a break from college and started in the industry as a cook. From there, I worked every position in the restaurant, becoming manager within six months. It felt like a natural progression and truly part of my journey.