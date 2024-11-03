Get To Know: B Photo owner John Kirkpatrick

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright. John Kirkpatrick, owner of B Photo, stands inside of his framing store at Lee Branch.

John Kirkpatrick is the owner of B Photo, located in The Village at Lee Branch, and coordinates transportation at Briarwood Christian School.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: We are a photo printing, photo restoration and a photo framing business. The businesses all complement each other. The prints that we can print out for you are from 4 by 6 to pretty much 40 by 60, unlimited sizes in between. We can print on canvas, fine art paper, standard E-surface print paper. We also do copies for artists, where we can go in and replicate their images for production. We do framing for artists. And so we’ve built our business mostly around that, any other photograph-related item we’ve tried to cater to, and we do try to cater to our local photographers. We want to cater to our local decorators and designers from the framing standpoint, and we’ll support our other local businesses through our services and our community.

Q: How long have you been at this location?

A: 2 ½ years.

Q: What are the biggest rewards of owning your own business?

A: That’s just satisfaction, that knowing that I’m in control of what I do, taking pride in it and serving my community. I could choose what I do and where I build my business, and I take great pride in that, because I know many of the people in this area through Briarwood, so know who they are and what they expect, and I enjoy serving them.