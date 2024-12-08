Get To Know: Barry O’Hare, owner of Craft Burger

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Barry O’Hare, owner of Craft Burger on U.S. 280 stands in the front of the restaurant.

Barry O’Hare is the owner of Craft Burger, which first opened on Caldwell Mill Road in 2017. In July, he opened a second location on U.S. 280 in Greystone.

Q: Tell us briefly about the restaurant.

A: We're a burger place. First, we use the best beef possible. We use certified Angus beef, you know. And it is literally the best that you can get. I pay for it, but that's fine, because it makes a great burger, and I also use a great bun. It's a nice potato roll, which is a nice, soft, gooey bun, and that's one of the nice things about the Craft Burger itself. It's what makes the Craft Burger delicious, in my opinion, is the ratio between the meat, the cheese and the bun.

Q: What's your favorite item on the menu?

A: It has to be the Craft Burger with bacon. It was the burger that won the 2019 Birmingham Burger Battle down at Avondale. I guess I'm still the reigning champion, because they haven't had the contest again because of COVID.

Q: Is there anything new or upcoming for menu changes or specials that we should know?

A: The only thing that we're going to be adding now is catering. And that's just to get the word out in these offices. And when they try our catering, then they look us up and they say, “Oh, well, they have a brick-and-mortar over here. Let's go try them out.”

Q: What's your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: The people, by far.