Get to know: Blaine Wilson, owner of We’ll Do It

Expand Blaine Wilson, owner of We'll Do It.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: In 2020, WDI Enterprises/We’ll Do It started as a personal concierge business to make people’s lives easier. After serving the Over the Mountain area for two years, WDI, or We’ll Do It, found its niche in construction and home renovations. Currently, with an active home builders license, they specialize in decks, screened-in porches, roof replacement, kitchen and bathroom renovations, interior and exterior painting, additions and more.

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

A: WDI Enterprises is a local, family-owned company that specializes in residential and commercial construction and renovations. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of service to ensure maximum customer satisfaction. When the details matter, we’ll do it!

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: WDI is a local, family-owned and operated business that strives to build lasting relationships with our customers. Whether it’s a big project or a small repair, WDI wants to be the company you call for any home or commercial need. We are a small office, so you won’t spend time waiting on hold or dealing with automated systems. We treat our clients like family to provide them with the best service possible.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: WDI always keeps an open line of communication from the initial estimate appointment to the completion of the project. Our customers depend on our honesty and openness to deliver quality workmanship.