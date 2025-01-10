Get To Know: Casa Fiesta’s Jesus Bravo

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Jesus Bravo is a manager at Casa Fiesta Mexican Grill in Inverness Plaza.

Jesus Bravo is a manager at Casa Fiesta Mexican Grill in Inverness Plaza.

Q: What made you decide to get into the restaurant business?

A: I just like this environment because I’ve tried other things. I worked for Wells Fargo at the call center, but I prefer face-to-face interaction rather than phone interaction. The adrenaline you get on a busy day, whether it’s running food, up at the front with customers or at the bar. … I like to be busy. I like to be active with people.

Q: What’s the best thing on the menu here?

A: We’re really known for our Fiesta Bowl, which is a bowl of rice with all the protein on top — chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled onions and cheese on top. We’re really known for our fajitas also. Our house special fajitas come with chicken, steak, shrimp.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: I have a 7-year-old. She’s in second grade at Inverness Elementary School. We usually go to the movies, go to the park. I just spend a lot of time with her.

Q: If you had more free time, what would you like to do?

A: If I could take off on Saturdays, go watch an Alabama game more often.

Q: What’s something people might not know about you?

A: I’m very sensitive. When I speak with my wife, we have heart-to-heart conversations, and tears come out of my eyes, but these guys [at work] never see me that way. They never see me cry with anybody. … They just see me as a manager.