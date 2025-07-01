Get to Know: Cindy Paladino, Painted Tree Boutiques

× Expand Photo by Don Harris Painted Tree Boutiques is planning to open in the River Ridge shopping center on U.S. 280 in August.

Cindy Paladino is the marketing coordinator for Painted Tree Boutiques, a new store scheduled to open in August in the River Ridge Shopping Center along U.S. 280. It will occupy the former Nordstrom Rack space.

Q: Tell us about your business — what do you offer?

A: Painted Tree Boutiques is a unique retail experience that brings together hundreds of individual shops under one roof. Each of the 200+ boutique spaces at Painted Tree is independently curated by a small business owner, offering a variety of items such as gifts, decor, fashion, candles, soaps, handmade goods and more. Each purchase made helps support the business of a local Shop Owner.

Q: Tell us about your Shop Owners, small businesses and creators contributing to this location off 280.

A: We have space for over 300 Shop Owners at our River Ridge location. So far, our Shop Owners will be offering a wide range of items including boutique clothing and accessories, handmade jewelry, specialty food products, art, seasonal décor, collectible toys, local school apparel, candles and more. As we continue to fill additional spaces, even more unique and locally curated products will be available.

Q: What do you think sets you apart from other boutiques in the area?

A: Painted Tree Boutiques is unique because it offers a shopping experience unlike any other. We combine the variety and convenience of a big-box store with the quality, charm and intentionality of a local boutique. With hundreds of unique shops under one roof, shoppers can find something for everyone — all in one trip. Best of all, every purchase supports the livelihood of a small business owner right here in the community.

Q: What is something people may not know about you or your business?

A: Something many people may not realize is that each space at Painted Tree is independently owned and operated by a local Shop Owner. Each Shop Owner is responsible for designing and stocking their own space, which creates a truly unique and ever-changing shopping experience.

Q: Opening day is right around the corner. What are you most excited about for this location off 280?

A: While we have 58 locations across the country, we're especially excited about this one because it's our very first in Alabama! We've heard wonderful things about the Birmingham community and can't wait to become part of the local shopping scene. River Ridge Shopping Center is already home to some incredible retailers and is a go-to destination in the area. We truly believe Painted Tree will be a perfect fit. We're also thrilled to meet new Shop Owners and see the amazing products they create, source and share with the community.

Q: How can people reach, find or visit you?

A: You can find us at 4606 U.S. 280 in Birmingham, located in the River Ridge Shopping Center. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily once we open. Stay connected with us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest @paintedtreeboutiques for updates, inspiration and behind-the-scenes content. We’re planning both an Opening Day and a Grand Opening. Dates are still being finalized, but we plan to be open in August of this year. We typically announce them to the public about one week in advance. Be sure to follow us on social media so you don’t miss out.