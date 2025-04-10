Get To Know: Hieu Nguyen of Luxury Nails

Expand Photos courtesy of Hieu Nguyen. Hieu and Kelly Nguyen are the owners of Luxury Nails on Valleydale Road. Expand

Hieu Nguyen is co-owner of Luxury Nails on Valleydale Road with his wife, Kelly.

Q: Tell me briefly about your business.

A: It’s a nail salon and spa. We offer pedicures, manicures, and waxing. Our pedicure services are straightforward, and we provide a variety of manicure options, including acrylic nails and SNS dip nails.

Q: What made you decide to start this venture?

A: Honestly, my wife and I sat down one night and realized we had been in the nail industry for a while. She’s been in it longer than I have — she’s a licensed cosmetologist. But we basically told ourselves, “Hey, we’re kind of tired of working for other people. We want to work for ourselves now.”

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: From the reviews we’ve received, our guests appreciate the quality of our work. They say we’re very attentive and welcoming. Every guest that comes into the nail salon should feel at home, especially when they’re here to relax.

Q: Is there anything else unique about your business?

A: This business was already established when my wife and I took it over, but we fully renovated it. We got rid of all the old things — out with the old, in with the new. From front to back, everything is brand new.