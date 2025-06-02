Get To Know: Janice Brown, co-owner of Rickey J’s Bakery

× Expand Janice Brown

Q: Just tell us briefly about the bakery.

A: We’re a retail bakery. We sell pastries, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, petit fours, chicken salad, pasta salad and brownies and muffins.

Q: Do you have a specialty?

A: Well, we sell a lot of cinnamon rolls, a lot of chicken salad and pasta salad. And our cupcakes are phenomenal too. We have about 12 different flavors of cupcakes.

Q: What’s your favorite item on your menu and why?

A: Well, to be honest with you, I love my iced sugar cookies. They are phenomenal. You have to taste one and see.

Q: How did you get started in the business?

A: I worked at Carraway Hospital for 10 years baking, and I worked at a couple of other bakeries, and I just decided to step out on faith and give it a try for myself. So in 2002 my husband and I opened up the bakery in Clay, Alabama, January of 2002, and then May of ’21 we moved to 280 so we’ve been in business 23 years.

Q: Did you grow up always baking or did that come later?

A: When I was eight, my mother bought me an Easy-Bake Oven for Christmas, and I would bake cookies and little cakes for my sister and brother. But my grandmother was a phenomenal baker, so I think it kind of rubbed off on me. She didn’t bake for anybody, just for the family, but she could just make a cake out of anything. It would just taste awesome.