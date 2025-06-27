Get to know: Jimmy Valiani, owner of Let's Play on U.S. 280

× Expand Photo courtesy of Let's Play Let's Play is an indoor play area on U.S. 280.

A: Let’s Play is an indoor play center where kids can play, climb, jump and unleash their imaginations — rain or shine. With three locations across Alabama, we’ve created a vibrant space that not only ignites joy in children but also invites parents to relax, connect, or join in on the adventure.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: It all began with a personal need. As a parent, I constantly searched for a safe and clean place where my kids could play and have fun in a safe environment, but I realized there weren’t many great options nearby. This realization sparked my idea, and before long, Let’s Play was created. It’s been incredible to see it evolve into a space that serves so many families all over Alabama.

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

A: Let’s Play is a place where kids can have fun while parents enjoy a moment to relax or join in on the excitement! We focus on active play, unforgettable birthday parties, and maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment every time you walk through our doors.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: I believe they would say that we genuinely care, and it shows. Parents often share that they appreciate how clean and safe our environment feels, how friendly our team is, and how much their children enjoy being here. Let’s be honest — when kids end their day happy and exhausted, everyone wins.