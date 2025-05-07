Get To Know: Julie Numnum, Mt Laurel Grocery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julie Numnum. Mt Laurel Grocery owner Jim Landreth poses outside the business with manager Julie Numnum.

Julie Numnum is the manager of Mt Laurel Grocery.

Q: Can you tell us a little bit about the business?

A: Well, we sell lots and lots of pop flowers and plants during the spring and throughout the summer. We have a delicious meat and three in the back that’s very busy. We have beef, chips and rice, chicken and dressing, country fried steak and hamburger steak. It’s delicious. That’s what a lot of people come out for. And then our plant business is really successful.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: Okay, I have a picture of my 20-year-old twins on their fifth birthday back here at one of these tables. So they grew up in the store. The owners are like my parents, and the day that we had to put my mother in a nursing home, I called Mr. Jim (Landreth). He’s like my dad, and I said, I need a job. I can’t sit at home. He said, come on. And so I’ve been working here ever since.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: The friendliness of the environment, the knowledge that we have of the plants and of the food, and how consistent we are with our food. We’re very consistent. It’s always delicious, and plants are always healthy. We take care of them like they’re our babies.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to talk about that might be interesting or unique about the business?

A: That it’s family owned, and it’s, you know, small business owners, and we’re all just like family.