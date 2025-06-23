Get to know: Kristi Sibley, HR manager at Edgar's Bakery

Expand Photo courtesy of Edgar's Bakery The inside of the Colonnade location of Edgar's Bakery.

Q: Tell us briefly about your business.

A: Founded in 1998 by Dottie and Terry Smith, Edgar’s Bakery quickly became a staple in the Birmingham area and later in the Huntsville area. Expanding to 11 locations across Alabama, we have cakes, pastries, breakfast, lunch and everything in between!

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I have been with Edgar’s for … pretty much my whole life! I started as a cashier when I was 16, moved to customer service, and now, about 20 years later, I am the HR/ payroll manager. It has been such a wonderful experience getting to know Edgar’s from so many vantage points!

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

A: We are a family owned and operated bakery and café that prides ourselves on providing kind service and delicious food to our community. Your celebrations, our creations!

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: The cakes and the people! Not only are our cakes delicious but the people who make them genuinely care about the quality of our products. It makes coming to work every day a treat!

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: Our customers would say they love our wide selection and our ability to personalize their experience. Most of all they would say they love our strawberry cake!

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add that might be unique or interesting about your business?

A: Since launching nationwide shipping through Goldbelly, we have shipped cakes as far as Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada!