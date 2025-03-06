Get to Know: Meredith Montgomery-Price of the Megan Montgomery Foundation

Expand Photo courtesy of Meredith Montgomery-Price. Meredith Montgomery-Price is the executive director of the Megan Montgomery Foundation.

Q: Tell us about your organization.

A: I’m the executive director of the Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence. I am also Megan’s big sister, and our organization raises funds, and then we give those funds away to schools and other organizations so that they can implement healthy relationship programs at their organization.

Q: What is your role in the organization, and how did you get involved?

A: My role in the organization is executive director, and I’ve been doing it for about a year. My parents and I are the ones who founded the organization. They were basically running it, and they’re both retired. And so I was doing something else at the time, and then it was just one of those God things. I asked my mom if they needed help with the foundation, and she said, ‘I thought you would never ask.’ I started out part time, but here I am a year later, and I think we’re doing pretty good.

Q: Who does your organization serve?

A: Our organization serves anybody and everybody. But basically it’s anyone that’s college or high school-aged that’s getting into relationships, going on dates for the first time, but also teachers, faculty, law enforcement, judges — anyone and everyone that could benefit from healthy relationship education … And it needs to be taught just like algebra or science or history. Our mission is to prevent domestic violence before it starts. And that is by educating boys and girls on the healthy and unhealthy aspects of relationships.