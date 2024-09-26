Get to know: Metro Diner's Misti Cooper

× Expand Photo courtesy of Misti Cooper Metro Diner is a diner located in Inverness Plaza.

Misti Cooper is a managing partner of Metro Diner in Inverness. In this interview, she shares what she loves about working in the industry and what she thinks sets Metro Diner apart from other restaurants.

Q: Tell us briefly about the restaurant.

A: We are a small, locally-owned franchise where we value our team members and guests alike. We want everyone who walks in the door to feel a part of the Metro Diner family, and we spend time getting to know them as if they were family. We’re where the locals eat since we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner all day.

Q: How’d you get started in the industry?

A: I got started 17 years ago in the industry just as a teenager who needed a job, and I don’t see anything changing for a while.

Q: What’s your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: People celebrate wins, special occasions, losses; they catch up with old friends; they spend time with their loved ones all around food. There’s something special about serving someone a great meal. That has to be my favorite part of the industry.

Q: What is your favorite item on the menu and why?

A: The Bissell Breakfast all the way. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory. It’s a two egg breakfast with all the trimmings and a short stack of pancakes.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Our local feel. We have two Birmingham locations, so we aren’t too big to spend time getting to know our guests. It allows us to connect to people on a more personal level. And, our variety of menu options also allows us to cater to just about any craving.

Q: Anything new or upcoming we should know?

A: I love this time of year at the diner. We have tons of different family meal packs for your football get-togethers so you don’t have to worry about the cooking. We also have our turkey and ham dinners that we’re about to start our preorders for for the holidays. You can’t go wrong letting us make the mess cooking for you.