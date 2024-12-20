Get to know: Taziki's Julie Gardner

Julie Gardner is a community sales ambassador’s with Taziki’s, which has location around the Birmingham area including one on Colonnade Parkway off of U.S. 280. In this interview, she shares how she started working for Taziki’s and talks about which menu items she loves.

Q: Tell us briefly about the restaurant.

A: Taziki's is modern Mediterranean, and it is fast casual. You can find us throughout the Birmingham area. We have 12 locations, almost—one is coming in the spring, and would love to see you there. It'll be in the Hoover area.

And, we have over almost 100 locations—I'm not sure if it's almost or we're already there with 100 locations—around the country. So, we have franchisees, and we have Birmingham-based.

The very first Taziki's was opened 26 years ago by Keith and Amy Richards, and the entire mission and the vision of the restaurant came from one of their trips to Greece and they wanted to have an opportunity to create amazing food and create community around it.

Q: What is your favorite item on the menu and why?

A: My new favorite menu item, because it changes from week to week, is the Monday special: the chicken portobello mushroom sandwich. Oh, it is so delicious. I don't know what wonderful, awesomeness buttery sauce they put on that, but it is so delicious. It's a hidden gem. You gotta try it, but it's only available on Mondays.

But, if you get there on another day, anything on the Mediterranean salad is delicious and fresh.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: What makes Taziki's unique is its commitment to community and our culture. I mean, without community, we'd just be in the kitchen cooking, so we value our community and connecting with our neighbors in town.

And, such an amazing culture at the company internally; very collaborative, supportive, fresh, innovative. Such a neat place to work. I am proud to be one of Taziki's employees.

Q: What’s your favorite part about working in the industry?

A: The restaurant industry is busy and fast-paced, and perfection is important because people want their food and they want it the way they want it. And, I just think it is so incredible to be able to work alongside my team and watch the fast pace. They don't hurt each other's feelings, they just get after it and get it done so we can serve our community.

Q: How’d you get started in the industry?

A: I've been in sales for 28 years, and I have had my own business and then I thought, "Oh, I'm a little worn out from running my own business”—and, shout out to all you entrepreneurs. And I thought, let me get back into working for a company, and Taziki's and I just crossed paths, and wow.

What a gem they are, and love their culture, love the people that I get to work with. Love the mission and the goal to just feed people, build community and have fresh, awesome food. What's not to love? So, it has been a joy to get to work with them. And anytime you're in the area, stop by and see us.

Q: Anything new or upcoming we should know?

A: When it's cold outside, so many times you just want a warm bowl of soup. Well, Taziki's is the place to get some soup because we have our regular lemon chicken soup with rice in it. We've got our tomato basil soup with a little bit of kick to it. And then, we are testing out in the Birmingham market a white beansoup. Hey, you can't beat three choices.So check us out when you need to warm up a little.