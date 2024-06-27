Get to Know - Tyler Rutledge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tyler Rutledge. Tyler Rutledge

Tyler Rutledge and his State Farm team have been in Chelsea for 10 years and recently relocated their office to The Narrows.

Q. How long have you been working for State Farm?

A: I got involved with State Farm back in 2013. Coming out of college in 2010, I took a job with a commercial insurance company and quickly realized that I wanted to own and operate my own business. I enjoyed leading a team of people more than being the only person involved in sales and service, so I jumped on board with State Farm.

Q. What do you like most about your job?

A: I just have a passion for people, especially when it comes to life insurance and financial planning. My dad died in 2016, and it was a catalyst for us to be able to do what we do with the vision and a mission. Our office’s top priority is always the customer. We prefer to do business in person, or virtually at the worst-case scenario, and are a one-stop shop for insurance and financial services.

Q. What services do you offer?

A: Not only can you buy auto insurance, home insurance and renter’s insurance, but we also offer life insurance, supplemental medical insurance and financial planning.

Q. What sets your business apart

from others?

A: Without question, our customer service in a world right now where customer demand and need for service is at an all-time high. We have a full team of four people and one part-time team member who can assist. We can solve problems nearly immediately, which is what the consumer wants and what we provide. I don’t think my customers would say a whole lot about me. I think that my name happens to be on the door. However, it’s the team inside that matters. We operate as a team. We can’t accomplish our goals individually. It has to be a team effort.

