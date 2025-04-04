Get to know: Will Mason, owner of Mason Music

× Expand Photo courtesy Mason Music Will Mason, owner and CEO of Mason Music, is show at the commercial space he purchased in Nov. 2019 at 5503 First Ave. N. in Woodlawn. He planned to renovate the facility for a theatre and for offices for the Mason Music Foundation.

Will Mason is the owner of Mason Music, a local chain of music education centers and supply stores.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Mason Music exists to teach, equip and empower the next generation of music makers. We do this by teaching private lessons on guitar, piano, voice and drums with our incredible, award-winning teachers. We also sell beginner instruments so that we can equip our students with what they need to succeed.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: Well, I'm what I like to call an accidental entrepreneur. I did not set out to start a business. No, rather I had someone approach me and asked me to teach them guitar lessons. That's how this whole thing started.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: One thing that sets us apart from our competition is just our size. With over 65 teachers on our staff, we're able to match each student with someone who is a good fit for them based on their skill set, their goals, their personality and their schedule. Additionally, we have some really unique performance opportunities, like Rock Band League where students can join a band, learn how to play with other young musicians and play real shows at some of the best venues here in Birmingham.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: One of the main things our parents really appreciate about Mason Music is the way we invest in their children's confidence.