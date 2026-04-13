Great Big Game Show opens at The Summit

× Expand Submitted Great Big Game Show

A new interactive attraction, Great Big Game Show, is now open at The Summit at 300 Summit Blvd.

The venue offers a live-hosted game show experience, where participants compete in trivia rounds and a variety of fast-paced mini-games focused on strategy, speed and problem-solving.

The attraction is operated by the team behind The Escape Game, which also has a location at The Summit. The two venues are located together, providing multiple entertainment options for visitors.

Great Big Game Show is designed to replicate the feel of a television game show, complete with lights, sound effects and a host guiding each round.

The addition expands the mix of entertainment offerings at The Summit, which features a range of shopping, dining and recreational experiences.