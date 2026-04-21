Greystone Golf and Country Club promotes 2 fitness employees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greystone Golf and Country Club Jeordan Dudley, left, is the new director of fitness at Gresytone Golf and Country Club. Becky Heisner, right, is the assistant director.

Greystone Golf and Country Club recently announced the promotions of Jeordon Dudley to director of fitness and Becky Heisner to assistant director of fitness.

Dudley has been employed with Greystone Golf and Country Club since 2018 and is a performance enhancement specialist and fitness nutrition specialist. Heisner joined the team in 2023 and brings expertise in personal training, group fitness, nutrition coaching, total body resistance exercise and more.

For more information about Greystone Golf and Country Club, go to greystonecc.com or call 205-980-5200.