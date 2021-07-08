GRK street now open on Valleydale Road

GRK Street, a new fast-casual restaurant inspired by the fast-paced food found in the streets of downtown Athens, recently opened on Valleydale Road across from Beaumont.

This new interpretation of Greek cuisine is imagined by Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe's founder, Keith Richards.

GRK Street delivers the flavors and pace of the urban street food you'd find in Athens. The restaurant features festive stringed lights, colorful photographs on the walls and authentic street food.

They will offer limited dine-in space and also offer pick up and curbside orders. Orders can also be placed on their app and by call-in at 205-383-3193.

GRK Street is located at 5291 Valleydale Road. Store hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will be closed on Sunday.

A grand opening will be held on Tuesday, July 20.

For more information, visit www.greekstreet.com, and look for a complete story in an upcoming issue of 280 Living.