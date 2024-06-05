Groomed for success: Fancy Fur expands business after 16 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christine Sato. Christine Sato and her sister, Mary Woolbright, are co-owners of Fancy Fur Pet Grooming & Boutique. The opening date of their new location in Inverness Corners is June 10.

Christine Sato and her sister Mary Woolbright have been taking care of dogs and cats for the past 16 years at Fancy Fur Pet Grooming & Boutique.

After staying in the same location since they opened in 2008, Sato and Woolbright plan to open the doors of their new location, just a few miles down Valleydale Road in the Inverness Corners shopping center, on June 10. With 3,200 square feet of space, Fancy Fur will increase its space for retail products to 1,000 square feet and has put walls up to accommodate its grooming needs.

Last June, the pair started looking for a new space and found the location next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Woolbright is the head groomer and Sato handles the retail side of the business. There are seven other employees. Sato said that nothing will change about the business, but customers will see more food, household and gift items, such as mugs, picture frames, candles and treat jars, along with pet items like collars, leashes, toys and clothes. They will also be open on Saturdays.

“We want to be a one-stop shop option,” Sato said. “We wanted to step up to the next level and offer more retail, along with a self-serving dog washing service. We will still be a boutique but will have more food options for our clients.”

Specialty dog foods brands will include Orijen, Acana, Open Farm, The Honest Kitchen and Nutrisource. All of the treats sold at the store have limited ingredients, and wellness items include hip and joint, stress relievers, CBD and other calming options.

Sato added that not all dogs are comfortable with the spa experience, so she’s installing a self-serve wash for owners to be able to bathe their dogs themselves for $10. Fancy Fur uses only hypo-allergenic grooming products and have a variety of medicated shampoos to help dogs with skin issues.

Full grooming sessions are priced based on weight and hair length and includes a haircut, bath, hair fluffed and dried, nail trim, ear cleaning and gland expression. Mini grooms and baths are also available. Walk-in services include nail trims, ear cleaning, gland expression and potty and face trims. While dogs are waiting to be groomed, they receive a walk, treats and water.

Sato said that she and Woolbright have been fortunate in their business and they enjoy working together as a team.

This is a family environment. We don’t look at you as a customer, and your dogs are a family to us. Our clients have gotten to know us, and we have loyal customers who trust us with their pets. Shristine Sato

“What sets us apart is how we do things,” she said. “This is a family environment. We don’t look at you as a customer, and your dogs are a family to us. Our clients have gotten to know us, and we have loyal customers who trust us with their pets.”

One thing Sato is looking forward to in the new space is dedicating a room for nonprofit organizations to help animals find homes. She is involved in the Best Friends of Shelby Humane and hopes to become a satellite adoption site for them.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Sato said. “One of my goals, whether a permanent spot or not, is to be a rotating site for adoptions. Whatever I can do to help, I want to help.”

Grooming hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fancy Fur’s new location is at 1340 Inverness Corners. They can be reached by phone at 205-408-1693 or online at fancyfurpets.com.