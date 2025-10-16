Guthrie’s Chicken Fingers serves crispy chicken on U.S. 280

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Guthrie's has been serving up golden brown chicken fingers on U.S. 280 for two years.

The new location, at 4629 U.S. 280, offers the same simple yet classic menu that Guthrie’s has been known for since it first opened in 1965. The menu includes crispy chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and the original Guthrie’s sauce that has earned a loyal following over the years.

Guthrie’s roots go back to 1965, when Hal Guthrie, an Auburn University alumnus, launched the first location in Haleyville, Alabama, as a drive-in establishment. Nearly 13 years later, in 1978, he introduced chicken fingers — meticulously marinated and golden-fried. Around 1982, spurred by his son Chris, Guthrie reimagined the business by streamlining the menu to focus solely on perfected chicken fingers and their now-iconic dipping sauce.

“My personal favorite thing to do is to take a piece of the Texas toast and put a chicken finger in it and make a little sandwich with the sauce too. But come see us, we love our regulars but we’d love to see some new faces as well,” U.S. 280 location general manager Brandi Greenwood said.

Since opening over the summer, the restaurant has already seen a steady stream of customers stopping by to check out the new spot and enjoy their favorite menu items. Located in a high-traffic area, the new Guthrie’s aims to serve families, commuters or even late-night goers, and anyone looking for a quick and satisfying bite.